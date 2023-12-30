The Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) meet the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-9) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Sam Houston vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Information

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Raanee Smith: 12.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK Kaylee Jefferson: 11.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Diana Rosenthal: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydnee Kemp: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kassidy Dixon: 9.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Kade Hackerott: 10.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Iyana Dorsey: 16.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Arianna Sturdivant: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Mele Kailahi: 8.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

