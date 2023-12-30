What are Sam Houston's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Sam Houston's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Sam Houston ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 135

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston's best wins

Against the Houston Christian Huskies on November 11, Sam Houston captured its signature win of the season, which was a 67-65 home victory. Against Houston Christian, Diana Rosenthal led the team by amassing 19 points to go along with two rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

66-62 on the road over Texas State (No. 191/RPI) on November 21

65-62 at home over Florida A&M (No. 304/RPI) on December 1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sam Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-3

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Bearkats are 2-3 -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Sam Houston has been handed the 243rd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Of the Bearkats' 16 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and six are against teams with records above .500.

Sam Houston has 16 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Sam Houston's next game

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Sam Houston Bearkats Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Sam Houston games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.