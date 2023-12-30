The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) will try to break a five-game road skid when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

The Panthers' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Aggies have given up to their opponents.

This season, Prairie View A&M has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.1% from the field.

The Aggies are the bestfirst ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 154th.

The Panthers put up five more points per game (72.7) than the Aggies give up to opponents (67.7).

When it scores more than 67.7 points, Prairie View A&M is 5-2.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (64.6).

At home, the Panthers conceded 64.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).

Beyond the arc, Prairie View A&M made more treys on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (30.7%) than at home (29.6%).

