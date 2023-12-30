If you're searching for bracketology analysis of North Texas and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How North Texas ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-1 NR NR 45

North Texas' best wins

When North Texas took down the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, the No. 86 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 73-66 on December 6, it was its best victory of the season thus far. That signature win over UAPB featured a team-leading 17 points from Desiray Kernal. Dyani Robinson, with 15 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

83-60 at home over Grambling (No. 121/RPI) on November 9

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 184/RPI) on November 16

79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 203/RPI) on November 19

71-59 over Samford (No. 226/RPI) on November 24

71-48 on the road over Louisiana (No. 231/RPI) on December 17

North Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

North Texas has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

North Texas is facing the 262nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Eagles have 17 games remaining this season, including 14 against teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records over .500.

Reviewing North Texas' upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

North Texas' next game

Matchup: Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles

Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

