Saturday's contest between the North Texas Eagles (10-2) and Charlotte 49ers (7-5) going head-to-head at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 65-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Eagles, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Eagles enter this game on the heels of a 71-58 loss to Montana State on Thursday.

North Texas vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

North Texas vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 65, Charlotte 62

Other AAC Predictions

North Texas Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' signature victory this season came against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 138) in our computer rankings. The Eagles took home the 78-55 win on the road on November 16.

North Texas has six wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

North Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 138) on November 16

79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 147) on November 19

73-66 at home over UAPB (No. 166) on December 6

71-59 over Samford (No. 207) on November 24

71-48 on the road over Louisiana (No. 222) on December 17

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 17.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 54.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

17.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 54.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Tommisha Lampkin: 13.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 61.9 FG%

13.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 61.9 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.3 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)

11.3 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51) Desiree Wooten: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Dyani Robinson: 7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

North Texas Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +209 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.4 points per game. They're putting up 76.2 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and are allowing 58.8 per contest to rank 79th in college basketball.

At home, the Eagles score 86.2 points per game. Away, they score 68.2.

North Texas is conceding fewer points at home (55 per game) than on the road (64.2).

