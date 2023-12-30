Lamar vs. Loyola Marymount December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lamar Cardinals (5-3) will meet the Loyola Marymount Lions (3-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Lamar vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Lamar Players to Watch
- Sabria Dean: 15.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Akasha Davis: 13.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacei Denley: 7.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- R'Mani Taylor: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- T'Aaliyah Miner: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Loyola Marymount Players to Watch
- Amaya Oliver: 10.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Alexis Mark: 11.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nicole Rodriguez: 10.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cynthia Ezeja: 7.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Da'Ja Hamilton: 8.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
