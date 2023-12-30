The Houston Cougars (9-2) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

The Red Raiders put up an average of 73.2 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 63.6 the Cougars allow.

Texas Tech has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

Houston's record is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 73.2 points.

The 79.6 points per game the Cougars record are 24.4 more points than the Red Raiders allow (55.2).

Houston is 9-0 when scoring more than 55.2 points.

Texas Tech has an 11-2 record when allowing fewer than 79.6 points.

This year the Cougars are shooting 40.2% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Red Raiders give up.

The Red Raiders' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is 4.1 higher than the Cougars have given up.

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 15.7 PTS, 2.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)

15.7 PTS, 2.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54) N'Yah Boyd: 11.1 PTS, 2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48)

11.1 PTS, 2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48) Bria Patterson: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Kamryn Jones: 5.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

5.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Britney Onyeje: 7.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (20-for-66)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Schedule