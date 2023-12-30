Hood County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Hood County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hood County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Temple Christian School at Granbury Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Crowley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.