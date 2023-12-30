In the Week 17 contest between the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, will Deuce Vaughn find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Cowboys vs Lions Anytime TD Bets

Will Deuce Vaughn score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Vaughn has rushed for 40 yards on 23 carries (6.7 ypg).

Vaughn has also tacked on seven catches for 40 yards (6.7 per game).

In six games, Vaughn has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Deuce Vaughn Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 6 8 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 3 16 0 3 16 0 Week 4 Patriots 8 9 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @49ers 3 7 0 1 1 0 Week 10 Giants 1 -2 0 1 11 0 Week 17 Lions 2 2 0 1 10 0

