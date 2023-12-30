The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 153.5.

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Kentucky -5.5 153.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Abilene Christian has played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 153.5 points.

Abilene Christian's games this season have had an average of 150.9 points, 2.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Abilene Christian has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread.

Western Kentucky (5-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71.4% of the time, 25.9% more often than Abilene Christian (5-6-0) this year.

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Kentucky 2 28.6% 79.9 155.7 72.8 148 150.8 Abilene Christian 5 45.5% 75.8 155.7 75.2 148 142.0

Additional Abilene Christian Insights & Trends

The Wildcats score only 3.0 more points per game (75.8) than the Hilltoppers give up (72.8).

Abilene Christian is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when it scores more than 72.8 points.

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Kentucky 5-2-0 1-1 2-5-0 Abilene Christian 5-6-0 2-1 9-2-0

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Home/Away Splits

Western Kentucky Abilene Christian 5-0 Home Record 2-3 4-1 Away Record 1-3 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-2-0 86.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.4 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-0-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

