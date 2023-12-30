The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-3) will face the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Game Information

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

  • Airion Simmons: 13.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ali Abdou Dibba: 13.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hunter Jack Madden: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cameron Steele: 6.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kavion McClain: 4.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Don McHenry: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyrone Marshall: 8.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Brandon Newman: 10.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Babacar Faye: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Khristian Lander: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Stat Comparison

Western Kentucky Rank Western Kentucky AVG Abilene Christian AVG Abilene Christian Rank
67th 80.5 Points Scored 74.8 180th
234th 73.1 Points Allowed 73.7 246th
29th 41.8 Rebounds 33.7 290th
73rd 10.7 Off. Rebounds 8.5 233rd
292nd 6.2 3pt Made 5.7 319th
216th 13.0 Assists 13.5 187th
268th 13.0 Turnovers 13.0 268th

