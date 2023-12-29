Will Wyatt Johnston Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 29?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Wyatt Johnston to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnston stats and insights
- In seven of 33 games this season, Johnston has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Johnston recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:11
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|16:46
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:55
|Away
|L 5-4
Stars vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
