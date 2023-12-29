The Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) host the San Antonio Spurs (5-25) at Moda Center on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW. There is no line set for the game.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 118 - Spurs 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Computer Predicted Spread: Trail Blazers (-7.2)

Trail Blazers (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

The Trail Blazers' .467 ATS win percentage (14-16-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .400 mark (12-18-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Portland and its opponents have exceeded the point total 46.7% of the time this season (14 out of 30). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (20 out of 30).

The Trail Blazers have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (0-3) this season while the Spurs have a .138 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-25).

Spurs Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Spurs are 25th in the NBA offensively (111.1 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (122.6 points allowed).

In 2023-24, San Antonio is 20th in the league in rebounds (43.3 per game) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (46.7).

This season the Spurs are fourth-best in the league in assists at 29.2 per game.

San Antonio is the third-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.1) and 20th in turnovers forced (12.9).

In 2023-24 the Spurs are 14th in the league in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

