The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) face the Texas Longhorns (7-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Moody Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via LHN.

Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Texas Players to Watch

  • Dillon Mitchell: 11.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Max Abmas: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kadin Shedrick: 13.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Tyrese Hunter: 11 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brock Cunningham: 5.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

  • Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Kobe Langley: 9.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keyshaun Langley: 12.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donovan Atwell: 14.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Breath: 4.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison

Texas Rank Texas AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank
97th 79 Points Scored 80.1 83rd
71st 66.3 Points Allowed 70.7 178th
145th 37.6 Rebounds 36.6 190th
219th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 219th
233rd 6.9 3pt Made 9.9 22nd
35th 17 Assists 14.2 138th
129th 11.3 Turnovers 9.1 18th

