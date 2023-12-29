The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) face the Texas Longhorns (7-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Moody Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via LHN.

Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: LHN

Texas Players to Watch

Dillon Mitchell: 11.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK Max Abmas: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Kadin Shedrick: 13.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Tyrese Hunter: 11 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Brock Cunningham: 5.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Kobe Langley: 9.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Keyshaun Langley: 12.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Atwell: 14.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Breath: 4.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison

Texas Rank Texas AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank 97th 79 Points Scored 80.1 83rd 71st 66.3 Points Allowed 70.7 178th 145th 37.6 Rebounds 36.6 190th 219th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 219th 233rd 6.9 3pt Made 9.9 22nd 35th 17 Assists 14.2 138th 129th 11.3 Turnovers 9.1 18th

