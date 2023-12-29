The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (9-2) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Spartans allow to opponents.

Texas is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 39.0% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 89th.

The Longhorns score 79.8 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 69.9 the Spartans allow.

Texas has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas performed better in home games last season, putting up 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.4 per game on the road.

The Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.0 in road games.

At home, Texas sunk 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than away from home (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to away from home (31.8%).

Texas Upcoming Schedule