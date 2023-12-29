The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (9-2) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • Texas is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 39.0% from the field.
  • The Longhorns are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 89th.
  • The Longhorns score 79.8 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 69.9 the Spartans allow.
  • Texas has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Texas performed better in home games last season, putting up 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.4 per game on the road.
  • The Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.0 in road games.
  • At home, Texas sunk 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than away from home (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to away from home (31.8%).

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Houston Christian W 77-50 Moody Center
12/16/2023 LSU W 96-85 Toyota Center
12/22/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 71-55 Moody Center
12/29/2023 UNC Greensboro - Moody Center
1/1/2024 UT Arlington - Moody Center
1/6/2024 Texas Tech - Moody Center

