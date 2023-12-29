Stonewall County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Stonewall County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Stonewall County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paint Creek High School at Aspermont High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Aspermont, TX
- Conference: 1A -
