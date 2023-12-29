Stars vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-1) will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they square off against the Dallas Stars (20-9-4) on Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.
Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-375)
|Blackhawks (+280)
|6
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have put together a 19-11 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Dallas is yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter.
- The Stars have a 78.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 20 of 33 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Stars vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Stars vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|113 (7th)
|Goals
|82 (30th)
|101 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|123 (28th)
|21 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (29th)
|14 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|27 (25th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has two wins against the spread, and is 6-3-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- Dallas hit the over in eight of its last 10 contests.
- The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.4 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars' 113 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Stars have conceded 101 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 11th in league play.
- The squad has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +12 this season.
