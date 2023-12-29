Starr County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Starr County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Starr County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Martin High School - Laredo at Rio Grande City High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Roma High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Roma, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.