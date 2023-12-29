The Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) and the San Antonio Spurs (5-25) are scheduled to meet on Friday at Moda Center, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Keldon Johnson is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs defeated the Trail Blazers, 118-105, on Thursday. Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 30 points for the Spurs, and Malcolm Brogdon had 29 for the Trail Blazers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 30 6 6 0 7 2 Devin Vassell 17 5 7 4 1 2 Jeremy Sochan 16 7 3 0 1 0

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama gets the Spurs 18.8 points, 10.4 boards and 3.0 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3.2 blocks (first in league).

Johnson gives 17.2 points, 6.2 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Spurs get 12.8 points, 6.1 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Zach Collins.

The Spurs get 11.2 points per game from Jeremy Sochan, plus 5.7 boards and 4.0 assists.

The Spurs get 18.0 points per game from Devin Vassell, plus 3.4 boards and 3.0 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 14.8 9.7 3.3 1.0 3.6 1.1 Keldon Johnson 18.0 5.4 3.4 0.9 0.1 1.9 Devin Vassell 17.3 3.7 3.6 1.2 0.2 2.3 Jeremy Sochan 10.8 6.7 3.7 0.5 0.3 1.0 Zach Collins 10.9 6.0 2.2 0.4 0.9 1.3

