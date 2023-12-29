The San Antonio Spurs (4-20), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Moda Center, go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-17). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama generates 19 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Spurs.

The Spurs are receiving 17.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Keldon Johnson this season.

Zach Collins is averaging 13.1 points, 6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is sinking 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 28.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Jeremy Sochan gives the Spurs 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Devin Vassell is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe averages 18.1 points, 3.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Jerami Grant averages 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Deandre Ayton puts up 13 points, 1.5 assists and 10.7 boards per game.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 16.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Jabari Walker puts up 7.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Spurs 106.8 Points Avg. 110.6 113.7 Points Allowed Avg. 121.2 43.2% Field Goal % 45.4% 34.6% Three Point % 34.4%

