The New Orleans Privateers (5-7) visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) after losing four straight road games. The 'Jacks are heavy favorites by 14.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 151.5.

SFA vs. New Orleans Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under SFA -14.5 151.5

SFA Betting Records & Stats

SFA and its opponents have scored more than 151.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

SFA has an average point total of 147.4 in its matchups this year, 4.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The 'Jacks' ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

SFA has won three of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.

The 'Jacks have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -1600 moneyline set for this game.

SFA has a 94.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

SFA vs. New Orleans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SFA 4 40% 77.9 154.2 69.5 145.8 144.8 New Orleans 5 62.5% 76.3 154.2 76.3 145.8 150.9

Additional SFA Insights & Trends

The 77.9 points per game the 'Jacks record are just 1.6 more points than the Privateers give up (76.3).

SFA is 4-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 76.3 points.

SFA vs. New Orleans Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SFA 4-6-0 0-0 6-4-0 New Orleans 5-3-0 2-1 4-4-0

SFA vs. New Orleans Home/Away Splits

SFA New Orleans 3-2 Home Record 4-0 2-2 Away Record 1-6 0-3-0 Home ATS Record 0-0-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 80.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 94 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-0-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

