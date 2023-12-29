Malaki Branham and his San Antonio Spurs teammates hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Branham totaled 13 points and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 118-105 win against the Trail Blazers.

Below we will break down Branham's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Malaki Branham Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.0 11.5 Rebounds 3.5 2.1 3.5 Assists 3.5 2.6 3.6 PRA -- 13.7 18.6 PR -- 11.1 15 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.4



Malaki Branham Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Branham has taken 8.4 shots per game this season and made 3.7 per game, which account for 9.1% and 8.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 3.3 threes per game, or 8.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Branham's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.5 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Conceding 114.8 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Trail Blazers concede 44.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 23rd in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers have given up 26.8 per game, 18th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the second-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 10.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Malaki Branham vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2023 29 13 5 4 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.