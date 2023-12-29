Devin Vassell plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates face off versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Vassell, in his last game (December 28 win against the Trail Blazers), posted 17 points, seven assists and four steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Vassell's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 18.0 17.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.4 3.7 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.6 PRA -- 24.4 24.6 PR -- 21.4 21 3PM 3.5 2.6 2.3



Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Vassell is responsible for taking 13.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.4 per game.

Vassell is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Vassell's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.5 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Allowing 114.8 points per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 44.8 rebounds per game, the Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 26.8 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the second-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 10.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Devin Vassell vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2023 35 17 5 7 2 1 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.