For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Craig Smith a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In three of 30 games this season, Smith has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 1 0 10:59 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:50 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:50 Home W 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:54 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:45 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-0

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

