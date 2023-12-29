Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Carson County, Texas today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Groom High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on December 28

12:01 AM CT on December 28 Location: Groom, TX

Groom, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

White Deer High School at Chillicothe High School