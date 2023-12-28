Victor Wembanyama vs. Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Victor Wembanyama leads the San Antonio Spurs (4-25) into a road matchup with Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) at Moda Center, with the opening tip at 10:00 PM ET.
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Arena: Moda Center
Victor Wembanyama vs. Jerami Grant Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Victor Wembanyama
|Jerami Grant
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1059.0
|772.4
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|40.7
|30.9
|Fantasy Rank
|52
|19
Victor Wembanyama vs. Jerami Grant Insights
Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs
- Wembanyama's averages for the season are 18.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- The Spurs have been outscored by 12.3 points per game (posting 110.9 points per game, 25th in league, while allowing 123.2 per contest, 28th in NBA) and have a -358 scoring differential.
- San Antonio loses the rebound battle by an average of 3.0 boards. It pulls down 43.3 rebounds per game (19th in league) compared to its opponents' 46.3.
- The Spurs hit 12.9 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc (26th in NBA). They are making 1.6 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.5 per game at 39.2%.
- San Antonio has committed 15.3 turnovers per game (28th in NBA), 2.4 more than the 12.9 it forces (19th in league).
Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers
- Grant is averaging 22.0 points, 2.5 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.
- The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 6.0 points per game with a -172 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.7 points per game (29th in the NBA) and give up 114.7 per outing (18th in the league).
- Portland records 41.2 rebounds per game (27th in the league) while conceding 44.9 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.7 boards per game.
- The Trail Blazers knock down 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), 1.6 more than their opponents (10.7). They are shooting 35.4% from deep (23rd in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.6%.
- Portland and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Blazers commit 14.3 per game (24th in the league) and force 15.0 (third in NBA action).
Victor Wembanyama vs. Jerami Grant Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Victor Wembanyama
|Jerami Grant
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-6.6
|-6.2
|Usage Percentage
|29.5%
|25.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|51.7%
|58.4%
|Total Rebound Pct
|19.1%
|6.0%
|Assist Pct
|15.2%
|11.8%
