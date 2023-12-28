UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 28
The UTSA Roadrunners (5-7) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.
UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: UTSA Convocation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UTSA
|-3.5
|149.5
UTSA Betting Records & Stats
- UTSA's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 149.5 points six times.
- UTSA has an average total of 155.1 in its outings this year, 5.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Roadrunners have a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, UTSA has been favored five times and won four of those games.
- The Roadrunners have entered five games this season favored by -165 or more and are 4-1 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UTSA has a 62.3% chance to win.
UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UTSA
|6
|54.5%
|76.7
|147.9
|78.4
|155.3
|150.8
|Prairie View A&M
|3
|33.3%
|71.2
|147.9
|76.9
|155.3
|146.3
Additional UTSA Insights & Trends
- The 76.7 points per game the Roadrunners put up are the same as the Panthers give up.
- When UTSA scores more than 76.9 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UTSA
|3-8-0
|2-3
|7-4-0
|Prairie View A&M
|5-4-0
|5-4
|4-5-0
UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UTSA
|Prairie View A&M
|8-10
|Home Record
|9-3
|2-11
|Away Record
|4-14
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-5-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-9-0
|70
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.4
|68.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.6
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
