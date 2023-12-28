The UTSA Roadrunners (5-7) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA Stats Insights

  • This season, the Roadrunners have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.
  • The Roadrunners are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 280th.
  • The 76.7 points per game the Roadrunners average are the same as the Panthers allow.
  • UTSA is 5-2 when scoring more than 76.9 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

  • UTSA averages 77 points per game in home games, compared to 76.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.7 points per contest.
  • The Roadrunners are giving up 71.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 13.2 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (85).
  • When playing at home, UTSA is making 1.2 more three-pointers per game (10.2) than away from home (9). However, it sports a worse three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to in away games (34.2%).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Little Rock L 93-84 Jack Stephens Center
12/17/2023 @ Oregon State L 66-65 Gill Coliseum
12/21/2023 Army L 63-53 UTSA Convocation Center
12/28/2023 Prairie View A&M - UTSA Convocation Center
1/2/2024 UAB - UTSA Convocation Center
1/6/2024 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse

