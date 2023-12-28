Thursday's game at UTSA Convocation Center has the UTSA Roadrunners (5-7) squaring off against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET (on December 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 77-74 victory for UTSA, so expect a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 77, Prairie View A&M 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: UTSA (-2.1)

UTSA (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

UTSA has a 3-8-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Prairie View A&M, who is 5-4-0 ATS. The Roadrunners have gone over the point total in seven games, while Panthers games have gone over four times.

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners are being outscored by 1.7 points per game with a -21 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.7 points per game (136th in college basketball) and give up 78.4 per contest (328th in college basketball).

UTSA pulls down 41 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) compared to the 40 of its opponents.

UTSA makes 9.6 three-pointers per game (35th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents (7.5).

The Roadrunners rank 247th in college basketball by averaging 92.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 289th in college basketball, allowing 94.4 points per 100 possessions.

UTSA has committed 11 turnovers per game (111th in college basketball play), two more than the nine it forces on average (355th in college basketball).

