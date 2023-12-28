The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) are heavy favorites (-16.5) as they attempt to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 140.5.

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas Tech -16.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech and its opponents have gone over 140.5 combined points in five of 10 games this season.

The average total in Texas Tech's outings this year is 141.3, 0.8 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Red Raiders have compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Texas Tech has covered the spread less often than Sam Houston this year, sporting an ATS record of 4-6-0, compared to the 6-6-0 mark of Sam Houston.

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Tech 5 50% 75.7 146.8 65.5 137.3 137.4 Sam Houston 5 41.7% 71.1 146.8 71.8 137.3 139.2

Additional Texas Tech Insights & Trends

The Red Raiders put up only 3.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Bearkats allow (71.8).

Texas Tech is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Tech 4-6-0 2-2 5-5-0 Sam Houston 6-6-0 0-0 7-5-0

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Tech Sam Houston 11-6 Home Record 12-1 3-7 Away Record 11-6 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 66 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

