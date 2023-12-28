The Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) hope to break a three-game road losing skid at the Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Tech Stats Insights

  • The Red Raiders make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Bearkats have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • Texas Tech is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Red Raiders are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats sit at 187th.
  • The Red Raiders score only 3.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Bearkats give up (71.8).
  • Texas Tech is 8-1 when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Texas Tech averaged 11.4 more points per game (77.4) than it did on the road (66.0).
  • The Red Raiders surrendered 68.4 points per game last year at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.1).
  • At home, Texas Tech drained 1.0 more threes per game (7.6) than on the road (6.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to on the road (33.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Oral Roberts W 82-76 United Supermarkets Arena
12/16/2023 Vanderbilt W 76-54 Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 UT Arlington W 77-66 United Supermarkets Arena
12/28/2023 Sam Houston - United Supermarkets Arena
1/1/2024 North Alabama - United Supermarkets Arena
1/6/2024 @ Texas - Moody Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.