The Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) play the San Antonio Spurs (4-25) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday at Moda Center. Keldon Johnson of the Spurs is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSW

Spurs' Last Game

In their previous game, the Spurs lost to the Jazz on Tuesday, 130-118. Their top scorer was Johnson with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keldon Johnson 26 4 3 0 0 3 Devin Vassell 22 4 3 3 0 5 Jeremy Sochan 19 5 3 0 0 3

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama's averages for the season are 18.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Johnson's averages on the season are 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Zach Collins' numbers for the season are 12.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

Jeremy Sochan averages 11.0 points, 5.7 boards and 4.1 assists, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.

The Spurs receive 18.1 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Devin Vassell.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 13.0 10.1 2.8 1.1 3.0 0.9 Keldon Johnson 19.2 6.1 3.5 1.0 0.2 1.9 Devin Vassell 17.8 3.5 3.1 0.9 0.2 2.5 Zach Collins 11.0 6.1 2.4 0.4 0.9 1.3 Jeremy Sochan 9.8 6.2 3.4 0.5 0.3 1.0

