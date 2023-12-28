Player prop betting options for Jerami Grant, Victor Wembanyama and others are available in the Portland Trail Blazers-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Moda Center on Thursday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +138)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Wembanyama on Thursday is 0.8 lower than his scoring average of 18.3.

His rebounding average of 10.6 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (9.5).

Wembanyama averages 2.8 assists, 0.3 more than Thursday's over/under.

Wembanyama, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -154)

The 17.5 points prop total set for Keldon Johnson on Thursday is the same as his scoring average on the season.

His per-game rebound average of 6.4 is 0.9 more than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (5.5).

Johnson's year-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 1.4 higher than Thursday's assist prop bet total (2.5).

Johnson has connected on 1.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -110) 2.5 (Over: +136)

Thursday's over/under for Grant is 21.5 points. That is 0.5 fewer than his season average of 22.0.

He has averaged 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).

Grant has averaged 2.5 assists per game, the same as Thursday's assist over/under.

Grant has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Malcolm Brogdon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -154)

Malcolm Brogdon's 15.4-point scoring average is 3.1 less than Thursday's over/under.

He grabs 3.6 rebounds per game, 1.9 less than his prop bet on Thursday.

Brogdon's assists average -- 5.7 -- is 1.8 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

He makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.