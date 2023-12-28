The San Antonio Spurs (4-25) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to end an 11-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 233.5.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Trail Blazers -4.5 233.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 233.5 points in 14 of 29 games this season.

San Antonio's average game total this season has been 234.1, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, San Antonio has compiled an 11-18-0 record against the spread.

The Spurs have won in three, or 10.7%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

San Antonio has a record of 2-19, a 9.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Trail Blazers 8 27.6% 108.7 219.6 114.7 237.9 225.6 Spurs 14 48.3% 110.9 219.6 123.2 237.9 232.4

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall in its past 10 games.

Seven of the Spurs' past 10 games have hit the over.

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (6-9-0). On the road, it is .357 (5-9-0).

The Spurs average only 3.8 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Trail Blazers allow their opponents to score (114.7).

San Antonio is 7-6 against the spread and 4-9 overall when it scores more than 114.7 points.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Spurs and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 11-18 8-13 20-9 Trail Blazers 14-15 0-2 14-15

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Spurs Trail Blazers 110.9 Points Scored (PG) 108.7 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 7-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 4-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 123.2 Points Allowed (PG) 114.7 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 1-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-3 0-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-5

