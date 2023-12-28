Spurs vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (4-25) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to end an 11-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 233.5.
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Trail Blazers
|-4.5
|233.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 233.5 points in 14 of 29 games this season.
- San Antonio's average game total this season has been 234.1, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, San Antonio has compiled an 11-18-0 record against the spread.
- The Spurs have won in three, or 10.7%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- San Antonio has a record of 2-19, a 9.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Spurs vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
|Trail Blazers vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Trail Blazers vs Spurs Injury Report
|Trail Blazers vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Trail Blazers
|8
|27.6%
|108.7
|219.6
|114.7
|237.9
|225.6
|Spurs
|14
|48.3%
|110.9
|219.6
|123.2
|237.9
|232.4
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall in its past 10 games.
- Seven of the Spurs' past 10 games have hit the over.
- San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (6-9-0). On the road, it is .357 (5-9-0).
- The Spurs average only 3.8 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Trail Blazers allow their opponents to score (114.7).
- San Antonio is 7-6 against the spread and 4-9 overall when it scores more than 114.7 points.
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|11-18
|8-13
|20-9
|Trail Blazers
|14-15
|0-2
|14-15
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Spurs
|Trail Blazers
|110.9
|108.7
|25
|29
|7-6
|2-0
|4-9
|1-1
|123.2
|114.7
|28
|18
|1-1
|8-3
|0-2
|6-5
