There are just two matchs on the Premier League slate Thursday, and anytime goal scorer odds are available here.

Top Premier League Goal Scorer Odds Today

Heung Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur (+150)

Opponent: Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 11

Edward Nketiah, Arsenal FC (+150)

Opponent: West Ham United

West Ham United Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 5

Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal FC (+150)

Opponent: West Ham United

West Ham United Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 3

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal FC (+160)

Opponent: West Ham United

West Ham United Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 5

Leandro Trossard, Arsenal FC (+170)

Opponent: West Ham United

West Ham United Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 3

Evan Ferguson, Brighton & Hove Albion (+170)

Opponent: Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 6

Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal FC (+175)

Opponent: West Ham United

West Ham United Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 2

Joao Pedro, Brighton & Hove Albion (+180)

Opponent: Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 5

Richarlison, Tottenham Hotspur (+185)

Opponent: Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 5

Reiss Nelson, Arsenal FC (+200)

Opponent: West Ham United

West Ham United Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 0

Martin Odegaard, Arsenal FC (+210)

Opponent: West Ham United

West Ham United Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 4

Emile Smith-Rowe, Arsenal FC (+210)

Opponent: West Ham United

West Ham United Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 0

Danny Welbeck, Brighton & Hove Albion (+210)

Opponent: Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Games Played: 10

10 Goals: 2

Kai Havertz, Arsenal FC (+220)

Opponent: West Ham United

West Ham United Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 4

Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton & Hove Albion (+220)

Opponent: Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 3

Today's Premier League Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Tottenham Hotspur @ Brighton & Hove Albion 2:30 PM, ET USA Network (Watch on Fubo!) West Ham United @ Arsenal FC 3:15 PM, ET

