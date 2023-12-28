The UTSA Roadrunners (5-7) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 149.5 in the matchup.

Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UTSA -3.5 149.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Prairie View A&M has played three games this season that have gone over 149.5 combined points scored.

Prairie View A&M's contests this season have a 148.1-point average over/under, 1.4 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Prairie View A&M has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Prairie View A&M has been an underdog in eight games this season and has come away with the win three times (37.5%) in those contests.

The Panthers have a record of 3-6 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Prairie View A&M has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTSA 6 54.5% 76.7 147.9 78.4 155.3 150.8 Prairie View A&M 3 33.3% 71.2 147.9 76.9 155.3 146.3

Additional Prairie View A&M Insights & Trends

The Panthers average 7.2 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Roadrunners give up (78.4).

Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTSA 3-8-0 2-3 7-4-0 Prairie View A&M 5-4-0 5-4 4-5-0

Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UTSA Prairie View A&M 8-10 Home Record 9-3 2-11 Away Record 4-14 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

