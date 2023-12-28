The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak at the UTSA Roadrunners (5-7) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

The Panthers' 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Roadrunners have allowed to their opponents.

Prairie View A&M is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Panthers are the 280th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners sit at 47th.

The Panthers score 7.2 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Roadrunners allow (78.4).

When it scores more than 78.4 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-0.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Prairie View A&M scored more points at home (72.4 per game) than away (64.6) last season.

At home, the Panthers gave up 64.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).

Prairie View A&M made fewer 3-pointers at home (5.7 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than on the road (30.7%).

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule