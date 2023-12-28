Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Harris County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

CHSA Home School at Fort Bend Christian Academy

Game Time: 8:00 AM CT on December 28

8:00 AM CT on December 28 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

The Village School at Second Baptist School

Game Time: 9:30 AM CT on December 28

9:30 AM CT on December 28 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Thomas Episcopal School at Concordia Lutheran High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 28

11:00 AM CT on December 28 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston Christian High School at Pinnacle High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM AZT on December 28

11:30 AM AZT on December 28 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

St Pius X High School at Geraldine High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 28

3:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John's School at St. Thomas High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 28

2:00 PM CT on December 28 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran North Academy at Second Baptist School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 28

3:30 PM CT on December 28 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

CHSA Home School at Antonian College Preparatory High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 28

5:00 PM CT on December 28 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

John Cooper School at Concordia Lutheran High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 28

6:30 PM CT on December 28 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran South Academy at St. John's School