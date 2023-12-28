Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game, a 130-118 loss versus the Jazz, Vassell put up 22 points and three steals.

Now let's dig into Vassell's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 18.1 17.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.5 Assists 3.5 2.9 3.1 PRA -- 24.3 24.4 PR -- 21.4 21.3 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.5



Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Vassell has taken 14.3 shots per game this season and made 6.5 per game, which account for 12.9% and 13.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.6 threes per game, or 16.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Vassell's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.6 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

The Trail Blazers give up 114.7 points per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers have given up 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the NBA.

Giving up 26.6 assists per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 17th-ranked squad in the league.

The Trail Blazers are the second-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 10.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Devin Vassell vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2022 26 13 2 4 2 1 3 11/15/2022 35 21 2 2 4 1 1

