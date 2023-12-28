The Cleveland Browns will meet the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Thursday, December 28 at 8:15 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Browns will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Browns sport the 13th-ranked offense this season (335.9 yards per game), and they've been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with just 260.3 yards allowed per game. The Jets' offense has been bottom-five this season, posting 15.4 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 14th with 21 points surrendered per contest.

Browns vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Browns (-7) Over (36.5) Browns 28, Jets 12

Browns Betting Info

The Browns have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has put together a 10-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Browns have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

So far this season, eight of Cleveland's 15 games have gone over the point total.

The point total average for Browns games this season is 38.6, 2.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Jets Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 26.7% chance of a victory for the Jets.

New York has covered five times in 15 games with a spread this season.

The Jets have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

In 2023, six New York games have gone over the point total.

This season, Jets games have resulted in an average scoring total of 38.2, which is 1.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Browns vs. Jets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 23 20.7 20.5 13.1 25.9 29.4 New York 15.4 21 17.7 19.6 12 23.2

