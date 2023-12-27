Our computer model predicts the West Virginia Mountaineers will take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday, December 27 at 5:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Bank of America Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction North Carolina (+6.5) Over (55.5) West Virginia 33, North Carolina 28

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Against the spread, the Mountaineers are 6-5-0 this season.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, West Virginia has an ATS record of 2-1.

This season, eight of the Mountaineers' 11 games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 2.5 more than the average point total for West Virginia games this season.

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tar Heels have a 33.3% chance to win.

The Tar Heels' ATS record is 5-6-0 this season.

North Carolina has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 6.5 points or more this season (0-1).

The Tar Heels have hit the over in six of their 11 games with a set total (54.5%).

The average point total for North Carolina this year is 3.7 points higher than this game's over/under.

Mountaineers vs. Tar Heels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed West Virginia 31.6 27.5 34.3 18.7 28.8 36.3 North Carolina 36.6 27.1 40.7 24 30.8 35

