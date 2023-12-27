The Jackson State Tigers (5-5) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Texas Longhorns (12-0) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Texas vs. Jackson State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 69.4 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 54.6 the Longhorns allow to opponents.

Jackson State has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 54.6 points.

Texas has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.4 points.

The 92.7 points per game the Longhorns put up are 33.7 more points than the Tigers give up (59.0).

Texas is 12-0 when scoring more than 59.0 points.

Jackson State has a 5-5 record when allowing fewer than 92.7 points.

The Longhorns shoot 51.8% from the field, 13.6% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Madison Booker: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Amina Muhammad: 9.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.6 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.6 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

Texas Schedule