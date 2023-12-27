The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas A&M Aggies meet for the Texas Bowl on December 27, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks ninth-worst in the FBS (441.5 yards allowed per game), Oklahoma State has had more success on offense, ranking 39th in the FBS offensively totaling 421.1 yards per game. Texas A&M's offense has been thriving, posting 34.2 points per game (24th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 34th by allowing 21.3 points per game.

See below as we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Texas A&M Oklahoma State 403.8 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.1 (28th) 295 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.5 (130th) 141.4 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (67th) 262.3 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.2 (36th) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (83rd) 11 (122nd) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (29th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson leads Texas A&M with 1,452 yards on 118-of-190 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Amari Daniels, has carried the ball 97 times for 514 yards (42.8 per game) with five touchdowns.

Le'Veon Moss has run for 484 yards across 96 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Ainias Smith paces his team with 795 receiving yards on 53 catches with two touchdowns.

Evan Stewart has caught 38 passes and compiled 514 receiving yards (42.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jahdae Walker has racked up 453 reciving yards (37.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has 3,058 yards passing for Oklahoma State, completing 59.7% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ollie Gordon, has carried the ball 258 times for 1,613 yards (124.1 per game), scoring 20 times. He's also caught 37 passes for 326 yards and one touchdown.

Jaden Nixon has racked up 197 yards on 50 attempts, scoring one time.

Brennan Presley has hauled in 83 receptions for 830 yards (63.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Rashod Owens has caught 53 passes for 731 yards (56.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Leon Johnson III has a total of 453 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 29 passes and scoring one touchdown.

