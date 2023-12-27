Lee County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Lee County, Texas today? We've got the information.
Lee County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cuero High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Lexington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
