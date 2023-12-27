Will Joel Hanley Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 27?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Joel Hanley a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Hanley stats and insights
- Hanley is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in two games versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.
- Hanley has zero points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Hanley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:37
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|13:21
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|L 6-3
Stars vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
