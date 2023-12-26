Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs take the court versus the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last appearance, a 114-95 loss to the Bulls, Wembanyama put up seven points, five assists, two steals and three blocks.

With prop bets available for Wembanyama, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.5 18.0 Rebounds 10.5 10.7 12.6 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.2 PRA -- 32 33.8 PR -- 29.2 30.6 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.2



Victor Wembanyama Insights vs. the Jazz

Wembanyama has taken 15.9 shots per game this season and made 6.9 per game, which account for 15.5% and 14.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.4 threes per game, or 9.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Wembanyama's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Spurs rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.7.

Conceding 119.4 points per game, the Jazz are the 24th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Jazz are the sixth-ranked team in the league, giving up 42.4 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Jazz are 28th in the NBA, conceding 28.4 per contest.

The Jazz are the 29th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 14.3 made 3-pointers per game.

