The San Antonio Spurs (4-24) and the Utah Jazz (12-18) are scheduled to meet on Tuesday at Frost Bank Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Keldon Johnson is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Jazz

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, KJZZ

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs lost their previous game to the Mavericks, 144-119, on Saturday. Jeremy Sochan led the way with 23 points, plus nine rebounds and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jeremy Sochan 23 9 4 0 0 4 Keldon Johnson 16 5 2 0 0 2 Sandro Mamukelashvili 14 5 3 0 1 1

Spurs vs Jazz Additional Info

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama is putting up 18.5 points, 2.8 assists and 10.7 boards per game.

Johnson's numbers for the season are 17.2 points, 3.9 assists and 6.4 boards per game.

Zach Collins' numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 6.1 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Sochan's numbers for the season are 10.8 points, 5.7 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field.

Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 2.9 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 11.5 9.4 2.4 1 2.5 0.8 Keldon Johnson 17.7 6.4 3.5 1.1 0.2 1.7 Devin Vassell 17 3.1 2.9 0.8 0.2 2.2 Zach Collins 11.6 6.2 2.3 0.6 0.8 1.4 Jeremy Sochan 9.2 6 3.5 0.5 0.3 0.9

