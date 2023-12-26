You can see player prop bet odds for Lauri Markkanen, Victor Wembanyama and others on the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Frost Bank Center.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KJZZ

BSSW and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -110) 11.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -164) 1.5 (Over: +130)

The 18.5-point total for Wembanyama on Tuesday equals his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 10.7 -- is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Wembanyama averages 2.8 assists, 0.3 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Wembanyama has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Get Wembanyama gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -110) 2.5 (Over: -159)

Markkanen's 23.7 points per game average is 0.2 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 8.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).

Markkanen's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.