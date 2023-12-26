The San Antonio Spurs (4-24) will be monitoring two players on the injury report, including Victor Wembanyama, as they prepare for their Tuesday, December 26 game against the Utah Jazz (12-18) at Frost Bank Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Last time out, the Spurs lost 144-119 to the Mavericks on Saturday. Jeremy Sochan scored a team-high 23 points for the Spurs in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Charles Bassey C Out For Season Knee 3.3 4.0 1.1 Victor Wembanyama PF Questionable Ankle 18.5 10.7 2.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Talen Horton-Tucker: Questionable (Foot), Keyonte George: Questionable (Foot)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and KJZZ

BSSW and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.