Spurs vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (4-24) are 2.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (12-18) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and KJZZ. The point total in the matchup is set at 242.5.
Spurs vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Jazz
|-2.5
|242.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 242.5 points.
- San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 233.6 points, 8.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- San Antonio is 11-17-0 against the spread this season.
- The Spurs have been victorious in three, or 11.1%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, San Antonio has won three of its 25 games, or 12%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Spurs vs Jazz Additional Info
Spurs vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 242.5
|% of Games Over 242.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Jazz
|9
|30%
|113.0
|223.6
|119.4
|242.4
|229.7
|Spurs
|11
|39.3%
|110.6
|223.6
|123.0
|242.4
|232.0
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.
- San Antonio has been better against the spread at home (6-8-0) than on the road (5-9-0) this season.
- The Spurs' 110.6 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 119.4 the Jazz give up to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 119.4 points.
Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|11-17
|10-16
|19-9
|Jazz
|16-14
|1-1
|17-13
Spurs vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Spurs
|Jazz
|110.6
|113.0
|25
|21
|4-2
|6-0
|3-3
|4-2
|123.0
|119.4
|28
|24
|2-1
|6-1
|0-3
|4-3
